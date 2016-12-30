Maine Conservation Corps – Promotes Volunteerism for upcoming Martin Luther King Day Event

AUGUSTA – The Maine Conservation Corps (MCC), an AmeriCorps program through the Maine Commission for Community Service, will host a service project on Monday, January 16th, 2017 in observance of Martin Luther King (MLK) Day entirely powered by volunteerism. With connection to the community and attention to areas of need, MCC and their team of volunteers will be distributing collected donations of warm winter wear within the Augusta Community Warming Center (AWC).

AWC, an initiative of United Way of Kennebec Valley, is housed as part of a community resources hub within St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. Almost completely volunteer driven, an ongoing collaboration of several programs offers hygiene products, a food bank of both fresh and nonperishable items, clothing for all ages as well as a safe space for coffee and conversation, all under one roof. The essence of volunteerism keeps a cycle of giving present, as these essentials are continuously collected and connected with those in need.

The MLK Day of Service hosted by MCC will support the importance of providing warm winter clothing through AWC as well as Addie’s Attic, a year-round program within the resource hub, run solely on donated clothing items. MLK Day donations will be collected from community placed boxes at Camden National Bank, CMP, Doc Hollandaise Restaurant, Penney Memorial Church as well as the MCC main office in support of this effort. AWC and Addie’s Attic have suggested specific winter wear needed for the success of this event to be Jackets, Boots, Mittens and Socks. Donations will be sorted and distributed from 10AM-2PM.

Volunteerism is a constant within the walls of St. Mark’s, and will be heightened with the presence of MCC serving in an array of roles. As a day of reflection, connection and gratitude, MCC will also offer a chance for those receiving warm clothing to hand-write a thank you card to any of the various organizations or volunteers involved. With neighbors helping neighbors and the presence of collaboration, it’s bound to be both a heart-warming and overall warming experience, on the MLK Day of Service.

For more information about MLK Day Events or volunteering visit: http://www.mlkday.gov http://www.maine.gov/dacf/mcc or find MCC on Facebook for ongoing ways to get involved!

