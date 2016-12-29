Maine Conservation Corps – Martin Luther King Day of Service Event

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Augusta Community Warming Center, 9 Pleasant St, Augusta, Maine For more information: 2076246092; facebook.com/events/1035627623212912/

Maine Conservation Corps – MLK Day of Service – Monday, January 16th:

The MCC is seeking up to 15 Volunteers to assist on MLK Day with our Service Project of collecting warm Winter wear to benefit the Augusta Community Warming Center. We need your help with either tallying up the amount of donations received, sorting donations by clothing type, distributing to those in need on site or assisting recipients with creating Thank You cards. Please reach out to mconscorps.voc@maine.gov to sign up or join our FB Event today! https://www.facebook.com/events/1035627623212912/

