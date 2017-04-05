Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In South Portland for Prospective Families

Monday, April 10, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Doubletree Portland, 363 Maine Mall Rd, South Portland , Maine
For more information: 800-382-6010 ; MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Events
Maine Connections Academy (MCA), Maine’s first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Doubletree Portland at 363 Maine Mall Rd., South Portland, ME 04106, on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments. MCA will be hosting more information sessions online and throughout the state from March – June. To register for this event, or to view a complete list of upcoming information sessions, please visit http://www.MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Events.
MCA will enroll up to 429 students on a first-come, first-serve basis for the upcoming school year. Families who are interested in virtual school should submit an application as soon as possible by visiting www.MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Enroll.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →