Maine Connections Academy to Host Information Session In Auburn for Prospective Families

Monday, April 24, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Residence Inn By Marriott Auburn, 670 Turner Street, Auburn, Maine
For more information: 800-382-6010 ; MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Events
Maine Connections Academy (MCA), Maine’s first tuition-free, virtual public charter school for grades 7-12, is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 school year, and will be holding a series of information sessions throughout the state for prospective students and families. An upcoming session will be held at the Residence Inn by Marriott Auburn, at 670 Turner St., Auburn, ME 04210 on Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m.
Through this information session, interested families will have the opportunity to meet with MCA faculty members or representatives, connect with local families, explore the program and curriculum, and ask questions about the enrollment process while enjoying light refreshments. MCA will be hosting more information sessions online and throughout the state from March – June. To register for this event, or to view a complete list of upcoming information sessions, please visit http://www.MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Events.
MCA will enroll up to 429 students on a first-come, first-serve basis for the upcoming school year. Families who are interested in virtual school should submit an application as soon as possible by visiting www.MaineConnectionsAcademy.com/Enroll.
About Maine Connections Academy:
Maine Connections Academy (MCA) is Maine’s first statewide, tuition-free, distance-learning public charter school for students in grades 7-12. The school is now in its third year serving students, providing them with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of certified Maine-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive learning opportunity for students who want a personalized approach to education. The school’s teaching center is based at 75 John Roberts Road in South Portland. The non-profit local Governing Board of MCA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission. Educational programs and other services are provided by Connections Academy, a national leader in online learning that has supported schools with high-quality, online learning for more than a decade. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit MaineConnectionsAcademy.com.
