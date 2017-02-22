Maine Connections Academy Selects Kyara Dawbin of West Gardiner as February STAR Student of the Month

South Portland, Maine (February 22, 2017) – Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, has selected Kyara Dawbin, an 11th grader from West Gardiner, as its February STAR Student.

Dawbin has been with MCA since its inception in 2014. The virtual school environment has given her the opportunity to work at her own pace and develop a strong relationship with all of her teachers. She appreciates her teachers’ genuine interest in her studies and their willingness to help her find solutions to any academic challenges.

Her favorite class at MCA is Latin, and she is on track to complete Latin II this semester. In addition to her grade-level curriculum, Dawbin is also a dual-enrollment student, currently taking two college courses through the University of Fort Kent. Her favorite extra-curricular activities include her studies in introductory linguistics and spending time outdoors.

Dawbin plans on attending college abroad to study Linguistics and Computer Science. Her goal is to perform fieldwork related to endangered languages and use that research to solve technical problems.

About Maine Connections Academy:

Maine Connections Academy (MCA) is Maine’s first statewide, tuition-free, distance-learning public charter school for students in grades 7-12. The school is now in its third year serving students—delivering a fully-accredited curriculum—for 2016-2017. MCA provides students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of certified Maine-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive learning opportunity for students who want a personalized approach to education. The school’s teaching center is based at 75 John Roberts Road in South Portland. The non-profit local Governing Board of MCA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission. Educational programs and other services are provided by Connections Academy, a national leader in online learning that has supported schools with high-quality, online learning for more than a decade. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit MaineConnectionsAcademy.com.

