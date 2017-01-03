Maine Connections Academy Selects Ian Brenner-Simpson of Sullivan as December STAR Student of the Month

South Portland, Maine – Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, has selected Ian Brenner-Simpson, a 9th grader from Sullivan, as its December STAR Student.

Brenner-Simpson has been a student at Maine Connections Academy since it opened in 2014. Attending a virtual school has afforded him the opportunity to participate in a highly competitive swim team program, and has provided him more time to practice the multiple musical instruments he plays, including piano, clarinet, and bass clarinet. This year, he auditioned for the first time for Maine All-State and was accepted as a bass clarinet. He has also performed at both of MCA’s graduations.

His musical gifts became apparent at a very young age. When he was 8 years old, Brenner-Simpson won second place in a music composition competition, scoring above musicians who were up to four years older than him. His favorite music genres are contemporary classical and pop, and he plans on becoming a professional musician so he can perform for large audiences around the world.

Brenner-Simpson’s favorite subject in school is Spanish. Although he struggled with the subject in middle school, he continued with his lessons and has now come to enjoy the nuances of the language.

Brenner-Simpson recommends MCA to interested students looking for more flexibility and independence in their schedule. “I think it will take a bit of time to get used to the way things work (in a virtual environment), but I would definitely give it a shot.”

About Maine Connections Academy:

Maine Connections Academy (MCA) is Maine’s first statewide, tuition-free, distance-learning public charter school for students in grades 7-12. The school is now in its third year serving students—delivering a fully-accredited curriculum—for 2016-2017. MCA provides students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of certified Maine-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive learning opportunity for students who want a personalized approach to education. The school’s teaching center is based at 75 John Roberts Road in South Portland. The non-profit local Governing Board of MCA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission. Educational programs and other services are provided by Connections Academy, a national leader in online learning that has supported schools with high-quality, online learning for more than a decade. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit MaineConnectionsAcademy.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →