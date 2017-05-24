Maine Connections Academy Selects Chase Finkle of Brownville as the MAY STAR Student of the Month

South Portland, Maine (May 24, 2017) –Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, has selected Chase Finkle, a 7th grader from Brownville, as its May STAR Student. Finkle’s hard work, steady participation in Live Lessons, and supportive teachers have contributed to his exceptional academic success this year.

Finkle enrolled at MCA in 2016 to remove himself from the social challenges and distractions he encountered in the traditional public school environment. He now feels much more comfortable asking questions because of the continual encouragement he receives from his teachers. He also enjoys being able to work at his own pace, accessing his curriculum at any time of day or night, and the ability to incorporate breaks between each lesson.

Finkle’s favorite subject is Health/Phys Ed., and he stays active by shooting hoops with his friends and playing outdoors. He is also a self-professed tinkerer, taking apart small motors and bicycles and then putting them back together again. Although he dreams of becoming a professional YouTuber or Gamer, his curiosity for discovering how objects work may lead him down a different career path. Whatever career he ends up choosing, Finkle appreciates the strong academic foundation MCA is providing to help him on his way.

About Maine Connections Academy:

Maine Connections Academy (MCA) is Maine’s first statewide, tuition-free, distance-learning public charter school for students in grades 7-12. The school is now in its third year serving students—delivering a fully-accredited curriculum—for 2016-2017. MCA provides students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of certified Maine-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive learning opportunity for students who want a personalized approach to education. The school’s teaching center is based at 75 John Roberts Road in South Portland. The non-profit local Governing Board of MCA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission. Educational programs and other services are provided by Connections Academy, a national leader in online learning that has supported schools with high-quality, online learning for more than a decade. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit MaineConnectionsAcademy.com.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →