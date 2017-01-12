Maine Connections Academy Selects 8th Grader David Jajiliardo of Mount Vernon as January STAR Student of the Month

South Portland, Maine (January 12, 2016) – Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, has selected David Jajliardo, an 8th grader from Mt. Vernon, as its January STAR Student.

As part of a military family that moved often, Jajliardo and his two older siblings were always home-schooled. Shortly after his father retired from the Air Force and the family moved to Maine, Jajliardo’s oldest sister enrolled with MCA. After seeing her flourish in the school’s online-based environment, Jajliardo decided to enroll as a 7th grader and has been with MCA ever since.

Jajliardo appreciates the flexibility that comes with attending a virtual school, and he enjoys the support provided by the teachers and other students in the online classroom. His academics have improved dramatically in the last year, which he credits to his organizational skills and detailed note-taking.

His favorite class at MCA is History, and he is fascinated by historical documentaries. This interest led him to his current hobby of collecting antiques. His other hobbies include working on cars, landscaping, construction, and learning survival skills in Maine’s woods. Soon, he will be traveling to Romania with a missionary team to help construct a church.

His career considerations currently include working with wildlife as a game warden, landscaping, or construction.

About Maine Connections Academy:

Maine Connections Academy (MCA) is Maine’s first statewide, tuition-free, distance-learning public charter school for students in grades 7-12. The school is now in its third year serving students—delivering a fully-accredited curriculum—for 2016-2017. MCA provides students with the flexibility to learn from anywhere there is an Internet connection. The combination of certified Maine-based teachers, an award-winning curriculum, engaging electives, technology tools, and social experiences provides a supportive learning opportunity for students who want a personalized approach to education. The school’s teaching center is based at 75 John Roberts Road in South Portland. The non-profit local Governing Board of MCA is authorized by the Maine Charter School Commission. Educational programs and other services are provided by Connections Academy, a national leader in online learning that has supported schools with high-quality, online learning for more than a decade. For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit MaineConnectionsAcademy.com.

###

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →