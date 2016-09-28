Maine Connections Academy Field Trip To Aroostook County Natural Heritage Trail

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Aroostook State Park, Pres, Maine

Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, will be hosting a field trip for MCA students at the Aroostook County State Park in Presque Isle at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29. Students will hike the Natural Heritage Trail, a three-mile expedition within Maine’s first state park. Students will discover and learn about different species of trees, volcanic rock, and animal tracks.

