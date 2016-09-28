Maine Connections Academy Field Trip To Aroostook County Natural Heritage Trail

By Caitlin Conroy
Posted Sept. 28, 2016, at 9:20 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Aroostook State Park, Pres, Maine

Maine Connections Academy (MCA), the state’s first virtual public charter school, will be hosting a field trip for MCA students at the Aroostook County State Park in Presque Isle at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 29. Students will hike the Natural Heritage Trail, a three-mile expedition within Maine’s first state park. Students will discover and learn about different species of trees, volcanic rock, and animal tracks.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Story continues below advertisement.

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Stephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debateStephen King took Donald Trump to task on Twitter during last night’s debate
  2. Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.Scrooge McDuck versus mac and cheese? Mainers react to presidential debate.
  3. Caribou man injured after truck spills potatoesCaribou man injured after truck spills potatoes
  4. Two arrested in suspected meth lab in Washburn, No. 102 statewide
  5. Augusta father charged in connection with near drowning of toddler

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Education