Maine Conference for Jewish Life to be held June 9-11 in Waterville

WATERVILLE, Maine — The Maine Conference for Jewish Life, a unique gathering of people from small towns and synagogues across the state, will take place June 9-11, at Colby College and in downtown Waterville. A pluralistic opportunity for superior Jewish learning and joyous celebration in central Maine, the 2017 conference will expand into the city of Waterville, with a full array of programming and cultural offerings at various downtown venues. Friday and Saturday events and programs will all take place on the Colby College campus. Among the speakers headlining this year’s conference are keynote speaker Alana Newhouse, editor-in-chief of Tablet, the online Jewish magazine, and Mark Hetfield, CEO of HIAS, the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society. Hetfield will talk about immigrants, refugees, and the Jewish obligation to help.

Other sessions include “Reform Responsa in the Age of Trump,” with Rabbi Erica Asch, “Jews and Christians Read Scripture,” with Rabbi Robbie Harris, “Brit Mila: What it’s like to be a Maine Mohelet,” with Dr. Minda Gold, and “Exploring Judaism’s Radical Roots: Repairing the World Through Social Justice and Social Action,” with Rabbi Jared Saks.

Among many other offerings over the course of three days, there will be a session on “Goats and Chickens and Pigs? Oy Vey! Life on a Jewish Farm in Maine,” a variety of Shabbat services, singing, dancing, delicious communal meals, and a screening of the films “There are Jews Here” and “Deli Man.”

May 31 , and goes up to $70 beginning June 1 . All meals are included with registration. For a complete list of speakers and events, and for registration details, go to the website: Housing is available on the Colby campus or in nearby hotels. Registration is $50 per day until, and goes up to $70 beginning. All meals are included with registration. For a complete list of speakers and events, and for registration details, go to the website: http://www.colby.edu/jewishli fe/conference/

