Maine College Students: Have a Business Idea? Compete for Cash!

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Location: Register Today!, www.UMaineBusinessChallenge.com, Statewide, Maine For more information: umainebusinesschallenge.com/

Interested in participating in the 2017 UMaine Business Challenge? Awesome!

Story continues below advertisement.

The deadline to declare your intent to participate is coming up fast on December 16th, so be sure to fill out the Stage 1: Intent to Participate form online here.

Stage 1 of this competition simply requires that you provide some information and a brief description of your idea or business. In the meantime, be sure to continue developing your idea for Stage 2: The Executive Summary.

For more information on how the competition works, be sure to check out the Official Rules.

About UMaine Business Challenge, Presented by Business Lending Solutions

The UMaine Business Challenge (UBC), presented by Business Lending Solutions, provides collegiate entrepreneurs with the support necessary to transform their business dreams into reality. The 2017 competition, open to all students attending a Maine College or University, includes over $20,000 in cash and consulting prizes. The UBC’s mission is to contribute to the long-term growth of Maine’s economy while also supporting entrepreneurial and student development.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →