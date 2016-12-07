Maine College of Art Admissions Open House

By Nancy Walker
Posted Dec. 07, 2016, at 3:29 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Maine College of Art, 522 Congress St., Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-775-3052; meca.edu

Join us to learn more about the four-year undergraduate program at Maine College of Art. At the Open House, you can speak directly with MECA’s faculty about the BFA program, learn more about the studio majors and Artists at Work, tour our facilities, schedule a portfolio review, and discuss scholarship opportunities. Please RSVP: admissions@meca.edu, 800.699.1509 or at

www.meca.edu/admissions/visit-meca/.

