Maine Coastal Flight Center Named Cirrus Platinum Training Center

Brunswick, Maine / Trenton, Maine – January 26, 2017 – Maine Coastal Flight has been named a Cirrus Platinum Training Center by Cirrus Aircraft of Duluth, Minnesota. Cirrus Aircraft recognized both the Brunswick and Bar locations as a Platinum Training Center as they said “rest assured you are visiting a premier facility that prioritizes customer satisfaction above all else” as well as “their flight instructors are the most experienced and have shown a dedication to professional development”.

“At Maine Coastal Flight we take training and safety seriously while we introduce aviation into your lifestyle. Our objective has been to do this by being the best flight training and aircraft rental provider in the area. This recognition from Cirrus Aircraft is a great achievement and recognizes the hard work of our entire team,” said Erik Vroom, Operations Manager and Chief Flight Instructor at Maine Coastal Flight. Erik is also a Platinum Cirrus Standardized Instructor (CSIP).

A Platinum Cirrus Training Center must meet many requirements including training in Cirrus Aircraft newest and most advanced aircraft. Training in both an SR-20 and a 2016 G5 SR22 is offered at Maine Coastal Flight.

Maine Coastal Flight was founded in 2005 at the Hancock County / Bar Harbor Airport providing Flight Instruction, Aircraft Rentals and Sight Seeing Flights around Acadia National Park. In 2009 Maine Coastal Flight became a Cirrus Training Center. Maine Coastal Flight opened at the Brunswick Executive Airport in 2011, and became a Cirrus Training Center shortly after opening. Maine Coastal Flight provides mentorship into aircraft ownership, flight training, and aircraft rental at both locations.

