Maine Coast Men Holding 54th Gathering May 5-7

Friday, May 5, 2017 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Location: Maine Coast Men, Tanglewood 4H Camp, 1 Tanglewood Road, Lincolnville, Maine
For more information: 207-785-2042; mainecoastmen.net
Maine Coast Men welcomes all area men to its 54th bi-annual gathering, from Friday to Sunday, May 5 to 7, at Tanglewood 4-H Camp in Lincolnville. The group’s Friday night to Sunday afternoon program is coordinated, led and supported entirely by participants.
The theme for the weekend is “Share Your Triumphs, Wisdom & Passions” On a typical weekend we gather 2,000 years of wisdom and experience, hundreds of triumphs and defeats, and almost as many questions as answers. We come together to share our insights and our passions with each other, relax and hang out in nature.
The weekends start with a Friday night potluck dinner, followed by a circle of men of all ages, at which each has the chance to stand and speak about what he hopes to do or accomplish for the weekend.
The food is planned by past participant volunteers coordinating a small cooking crew for each meal. Everyone contributes by cooking, washing dishes, moving firewood and tending wood stoves.
Saturday night features a variety show, where men who want to can show off what they know, or maybe have fun with what they don’t.
For those who have not attended before, a “buddy” will be there for them on Friday night to check on their needs when arriving and show them around the place.
Cost is low, and support can be arranged for those who have special needs. Advance registration is required in order to plan for meeting spaces and purchase adequate food. For more information and to download registration forms, go to www.mainecoastmen.net; to talk with the registrar, call John at 785-2032.
