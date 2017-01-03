Maine Coast Memorial welcomes its first baby of 2017

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Maine Coast Memorial Hospital has welcomed its first baby of 2017 to Ellsworth.

Irik Rea Tobin, son of Hilary Tobin and Martin Tobin of Brooklin, was the first baby born at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in 2017. Irik was born at 12:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, weighing 8 pounds, 6.8 ounces.

Local businesses and organizations honoring the baby and his parents with a gift basket included The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce, The Bud Connection, Bangor Savings Bank, Ruth Foster, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, and Stone Soup.

Welcome to the world, Irik!

