Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation offer farming workshops

Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District are teaming up again to co-sponsor a series of Beginning Farmers Workshops under a grant from USDA-NRCS.

— Free Shearing and Wool Grading, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (two sessions) Sunday, April 23, presented by the Midcoast Farmers Alliance. Hosted by Meadowcroft Farm in Washington.

— Free Natural Farming Practices, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, presented by Aaron Englander at Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport.

Other programs in the works include

June 14 : Cover Crops and Crop Rotation on June 14; Day-long Pasture Workshop in conjunction with Beef Basics at Aldermere Farm on July 8; and Pollination Services and Community Partnership on July 26.

For more information and to register, email jalbury@mcht.org . For updates and complete workshop descriptions, visit knox-lincoln.org/beginning- farmer

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →