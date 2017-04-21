Homestead

Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Knox-Lincoln Soil and Water Conservation offer farming workshops

Posted April 21, 2017, at 9:28 a.m.
Maine Coast Heritage Trust and Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District are teaming up again to co-sponsor a series of Beginning Farmers Workshops under a grant from USDA-NRCS.
— Free Shearing and Wool Grading, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. (two sessions) Sunday, April 23, presented by the Midcoast Farmers Alliance. Hosted by Meadowcroft Farm in Washington.
— Free Natural Farming Practices, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 13, presented by Aaron Englander at Erickson Fields Preserve in Rockport.
Other programs in the works include
June 14: Cover Crops and Crop Rotation on June 14; Day-long Pasture Workshop in conjunction with Beef Basics at Aldermere Farm on July 8; and Pollination Services and Community Partnership on July 26.
For more information and to register, email jalbury@mcht.org. For updates and complete workshop descriptions, visit knox-lincoln.org/beginning-farmer.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Embattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrestEmbattled Maine jail leader resigns amid new woes after OUI arrest
  2. Here are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inaugurationHere are some of the insults Stephen King has aimed at President Trump since the inauguration
  3. Orland man killed in crash on Route 1A in HoldenOrland man killed in crash on Route 1A in Holden
  4. Police identify body found in Brewer woods by Wal-Mart
  5. Audit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopmentAudit rips board for Camden Snow Bowl’s ‘terribly mismanaged’ redevelopment

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs