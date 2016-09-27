Maine Children’s Trust Recognition Event

By g con
Posted Sept. 27, 2016, at 1:42 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Double Tree , 363 Maine Mall Rd, Portland, Maine

For more information: 207-623-5120; mechildrenstrust.org

Annual Recognition Event , join us for a fun filled evening to honor individuals and organizations who have diligently worked to prevent child abuse and neglect in Maine. Date 10/27/2016, Time 5:30-8:30, Location Double Tree 363 Maine Mall Rd, Portland, ME 04106, Cost $50/ticket – included dinner.

Featuring guest speaker: Richard Blanco, Award Winning , 2013 Inaugural Poet. Awardees Statewide Advocate-Margorie Withers, State Partner-James Martin, Business Collaborator- Franklin Savings Bank,

Professional Advocate- Renee Whitley

To learn more: visit www.mechildrenstrust.org

