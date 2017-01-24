Maine chapter of Scholars Strategy Network talk on ‘The Transformation of the Radical Right’

Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-581-1797

BANGOR, Maine — Maine Regional Chapter of Scholars Strategy Network will present a talk “From the Margin to the Mainstream: The Transformation of the Radical Right,” by Cas Mudde, assistant professor of international affairs at University of Georgia, 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, Bangor Public Library. This is co-sponsored by the library, Maine League of Women Voters, University of Maine departments of sociology and political science, and Scholars Strategy Network. Mudde’s work focuses on issues of extremism and democracy: ecoterrorism, Euroskepticism, political extremism — left and right, and populism. Reception after. For information, contact Professor Amy Fried at amyfried@maine.edu or 581-1797.

