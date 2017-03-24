Maine Champion Trees

Saturday, April 8, 2017 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Palermo Community Library, 2789 Route 3, Palermo, Maine
For more information: 207-873-4134; palermohistorical.org
PRESS RELEASE: IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE SUBMITTED: March 24, 2017
SUBMITTED BY: Noreen Golden, Secretary
EVENT DATE/Time: April 8, 2017
CONTACT INFO: palermohistorical@gmail.com 207-873-4134
Do you have a Champion Tree?
Maine’s Champion Trees is the focus of Duane Prugh’s talk on Saturday, April 8, at 2 p.m., at the Palermo Community Library at 2789 Route 3, Palermo. The event is co-sponsored by the Palermo Community Library and the Palermo Historical Society. The event is free.
In 2014, Prugh heard of the Maine Forestry Canopy Project and his research led to an online list of giant trees in Maine, along with all their measurements and the year that each was last measured. Most of these trees had not been measured for 5 or 6 years and some not since the 1990s.
Prugh will speak about the most magnificent of trees in Maine, including two national champions, the largest of a particular species in the entire United States. Maine, the most heavily forested in the nation, has more than 160 different types of trees, many of which have been standing for more than a century. If you look at a group of 100 trees in a small area, you will see at least 10 different species. This presentation will pique your interest in the large, breathtaking trees around us.
Come find out how many champion trees are in Palermo.
For more information, please contact Palermo Historical Society at 873-4134, palermohistorical@gmail.com, www.palermohistorical.org or Palermo Library at 993-6088, palermo@palermo.lib.me.us, www.palermo.lib.me.us.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →