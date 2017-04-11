Maine Central Institute International Food Festival

Sunday, April 30, 2017 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Parks Gymnasium, 295 Main St, Pittsfield, Maine
For more information: (207) 487-5915; mci-school.org
Maine Central Institute will hold the 9th Annual International Food Festival on Sunday, April 30 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. in Parks Gymnasium. The suggested donation is $1 for children, $2 for students, $4 for adults, or $10 for a family. There will be food from several countries including Canada, China, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Estonia, Germany, Georgia, Guam, Guatemala, Korea, Peru, Poland, Russia, Rwanda, Spain, Vietnam, and the USA. There will also be cultural activities. For more information please call (207) 487-5915.
