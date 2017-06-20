Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries to Host Nautical Auction

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Opera House Arts, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine
For more information: 2073672708; coastalfisheries.org
June 13, 2017
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Bobbi Billings, Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries
(207) 367-2708, babillings@coastalfisheries.org
Annual lobster buoy auction expands its nautical theme
STONINGTON, ME – (June 13, 2017)
Summer is upon us and with that comes warm weather, lobster, and Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries’ (formerly Penobscot East Resource Center) annual live auction event. The event will take place Monday, August 7 at Opera House Arts in Stonington. Bid on authentic artwork including original wooden buoys recreated by artists Mary Halpin, Bob Parker, and local blacksmiths Douglas Wilson and Tom Kellogg, and so many more. Original work by Jill Hoy, Siri Beckman, Carol Douglas, Bobbi Heath and others will also be available.
Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is pleased to announce the addition of nautical experiences to this year’s event! Attendees can bid on a guided boat tour of Deer Isle-Stonington, an educational course from WoodenBoat School, a fly fishing lesson for the whole family, a day on the water learning how lobstermen make their living, and more! Do you like fine jewelry? They’ll be a treasure chest of it! Want to take home a gorgeous handmade quilt? You can! You’ll even have the opportunity to be named in Agatha Award-winning mystery novelist Katherine Hall Page’s next book! To preview all items being auctioned, visit www.coastalfisheries.org and watch for weekly additions beginning July 1.
The event includes both a live and silent auction. Live bidding will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a preview at 5:30 p.m. Silent bidding will begin at 5:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, a local nonprofit in Stonington, ME that supports fisheries and fishing communities in eastern Maine.
For more information, or to donate a nautical item or experience, please contact Bobbi Billings, (207) 367-2708 or babillings@coastalfisheries.org.
About Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (MCCF)
MCCF has received national and international recognition for its work securing a sustainable future for Maine’s fisheries. The nonprofit invests in the co-management of Maine’s marine resources and empowers its people through education and leadership. MCCF works in collaboration with scientists to advocate for coastal fishermen and their communities.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →