Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries Annual Nautical Auction

By Bobbi Billings, Administrative Director at Penobscot East Resource Center
Posted May 08, 2017, at 2:04 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: O, 1 Opera House Lane, Stonington, Maine

For more information: 2073672708; coastalfisheries.org

Join Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries (formerly Penobscot East Resource Center) for our annual LIVE auction event. View and bid on the incredible authentic art work created by local and regional artists. Maine experiences up for bidding as well. Bidding will begin at 6:00 p.m. with preview at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 7 at the Stonington Opera House. All proceeds to benefit Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries, a nonprofit organization based in Stonington, Maine.

For more information, please visit us online at www.coastalfisheries.org or contact Bobbi Billings, Administrative Director at babillings@coastalfisheries.org or (207)367-2708.

