Maine Calling on the Road: The Bangor Public Library

Thursday, May 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine
Join the Maine Calling team as we host a satellite edition of Maine Calling at the beautiful Bangor Public Library. At 1PM, Maine Calling goes live from the Library’s newly-opened Atrium.
Call by Monday, May 15, and reserve your spot today for this exciting free event Contact John Ying at 207-330-4603 or events@mainepublic.org.
