Maine Calling on the Road: The Bangor Public Library

By Bangor Public Library
Posted May 02, 2017, at 11:03 a.m.

Thursday, May 18, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow Street, Bangor, Maine

Join the Maine Calling team as we host a satellite edition of Maine Calling at the beautiful Bangor Public Library. At 1PM, Maine Calling goes live from the Library’s newly-opened Atrium.

Call by Monday, May 15, and reserve your spot today for this exciting free event Contact John Ying at 207-330-4603 or events@mainepublic.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Police identify man who died in Old Town meth lab explosionPolice identify man who died in Old Town meth lab explosion
  2. Two people die in Knox County head-on crashTwo people die in Knox County head-on crash
  3. LePage sues attorney general for not representing his legal positionsLePage sues attorney general for not representing his legal positions
  4. Two die in 3-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Warren
  5. 4 teens nabbed after ‘serious’ assault on Portsmouth businessman

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs