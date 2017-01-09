Maine Business Forum: Attracting Investors and Workers

By MITC,
Posted Jan. 09, 2017, at 11:51 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: University of Maine at Presque Isle, 181 Main Street, Presque Isle, Maine

For more information: mitc.com/event/maine-business-forum-attracting-investors-workers/

Attracting new businesses and new residents is a critical path to economic success for both Aroostook County and the state of Maine as a whole. But where will those people and businesses come from, and what will it take to get them here?

Join the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce and Maine International Trade Center for this engaging and informative event. The Maine Business Forum will feature speakers from Invest in Maine, Maine & Company, and immigration law firm FordMurray, who will discuss how the state can be successfully marketed to potential investors and residents, both international and domestic.

The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a hot breakfast buffet during the Networking Session. Advance registration is required.

Learn more and register online today!

