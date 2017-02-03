Maine Business Forum: Attracting Investors and Workers

Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Location: University of Maine at Presque Isle, 181 Main St., Presque Isle, Maine For more information: mitc.com

Attracting new businesses and new residents is a critical path to economic success for both Aroostook County and the state of Maine as a whole. But where will those people and businesses come from, and what will it take to get them here?

The Maine Business Forum will take place 7:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the St. John and Aroostook Rooms, Campus Center, University of Maine at Presque Isle. The event will feature speakers from Invest in Maine, Maine & Company, and immigration law firm FordMurray, who will discuss how the state can be successfully marketed to potential investors and residents, both international and domestic.

Join the Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce and Maine International Trade Center for this engaging and informative event.

Emera Maine is proud to be the lead sponsor of the Maine Business Seminar, an event which is the result of a collaboration between the Maine International Trade Center, Central Aroostook Chamber of Commerce, and Emera Maine.

The registration fee is $25 per person and includes a hot breakfast buffet during the Networking Session. Advance registration is

required at MITC.com.

The itinerary includes: Morning Program: 7:30 a.m., Networking Breakfast; 8:30 a.m., Opening Remarks; 9 a.m., Attracting International Talent; 10 a.m., Attracting Investment.

