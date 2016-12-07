Maine Business and Education Leaders to Gather at Educate Maine’s Education Symposium in Portland

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Holiday Inn By The Bay, 88 Spring Street, Portland, Maine For more information: educatemaine.org/get-involved/symposium

Portland, ME – Business and education leaders from across the state will convene at the Educate Maine 6th annual Education Symposium on Friday, December 9, 2016 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn By The Bay in Portland. Through presentations, conversations and workshops, these change-makers will come together to share ideas and innovations for education that will help improve Maine’s economy, increase the number of skilled workers in the state, and provide greater opportunities for Maine people.

This symposium aims to bridge the gap between education and business, allowing those who can influence change to discuss what skills are needed in the workforce, and how educators can help prepare the next generation of workers for success. A variety of breakout sessions will be offered throughout the day, covering topics such as “Lessons from Maine’s Business Community,” “Rigorous Education Pathways Building the Workforce of Today and the Future,” and “How Do We Find 65,000 New Workers with the Skills to Grow Our Economy.” Deanna Sherman, President & CEO of Dead River Company will present the morning keynote, and a luncheon keynote will be delivered by Nicholas C. Donohue, President & CEO of the Nellie Mae Foundation.

Additionally, a special presentation of the Weston L. Bonney Education Leadership Award will be awarded posthumously to Timothy B. Hussey, President and CEO of Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick. This award recognizes individuals or companies that demonstrate leadership, commitment and vision in ensuring that all Maine students have access to quality education and opportunities to achieve academic success. Hussey dedicated nearly 40 years of his career to Hussey Seating Company, taking on the role of President in 1995. He was a tireless advocate for education and for Maine students, serving on the boards of organizations such as Colby College, the Maine Compact for Higher Education, Educate Maine, and many more. He was inducted into the Junior Achievement hall of Fame in 2013.

“Education directly affects business, so our mission with this symposium is to help break down the barriers that exist between the two,” said Ed Cervone, Executive Director of Educate Maine. “By bringing such a wide variety of leaders together, we’re working towards impacting real change that will help grow the economy and keep talent in Maine.”

For more information about the Educate Maine Education Symposium, please visit http://www.educatemaine.org/get-involved/symposium, or contact Ed Cervone at ed@educatemaine.org.

About Educate Maine

Educate Maine is a business-led education advocacy organization whose mission is to champion college and career readiness and increased education attainment for all Maine people. Educate Maine believes we must recognize the importance of educational efforts that span early childhood through adult learning, and provide a continuous pipeline of human talent for our state economy. The organization’s goal is that all of Maine’s K-12 students will graduate from high school prepared for success in postsecondary education and the workplace. For more information, please visit educatemaine.org.

