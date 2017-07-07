Maine Brewers take $150 million craft beer industry to Iceland

PORTLAND, Maine – With more than $150 million in annual revenue and accolades for Maine craft beer coming from across the globe, you might think Maine brewers could afford to relax. Instead, they’ve joined forces under the umbrella of the Maine Brewers’ Guild (MBG) to continue their growth trajectory by exploring new markets over the horizon. With an eye on the future, MBG is sending beer from more than 40 Maine craft brewers to Iceland to test the international market and make goodwill connections overseas with the global community of brewers and beer drinkers.

Unveiled on June 2, 2017, the Maine Beer Box is constructed from a 40-foot refrigerated shipping container and outfitted with 78 taps and a self-contained CO2 system. It is designed to transport beer anywhere in the world, by land or sea, and then serve it directly out of the side via the built-in taps.

As part of this bold initiative, more than 40 craft brewers from across Maine have come together for what is the largest-ever collaborative export initiative by American brewers.

While the number of breweries in America is now at all-time high, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild, Sean Sullivan is quick to point out that this initiative is less about the current state of beer, and more focused on the long-term.

“This is not a move of desperation,” said Sullivan. “The truth is, most of our brewers can hardly make enough beer to meet local demand for their products. We’ve launched this initiative to build brand recognition for Maine craft beers abroad in a way that will ensure our brewers are well-prepared for what this industry will look like in 3 to 5 years.”

And this desire to lead is not without its challenges. Given the myriad of legal, insurance, and tax hurdles to overcome, MBG has partnered with international trade groups and leading business professionals to coordinate the export of more than 70 different craft beers to Iceland. Verrill Dana, a law firm based in Portland, Maine has been integral in the process, and will join brewers in Reykjavik to see the project come full circle.

“A couple of years ago, we recognized the potential for the craft beer industry to serve as a sector with substantial opportunity to grow trade relationships between Maine and North Atlantic communities, and we connected members of Maine’s beer community with trade mission delegates from Reykjavik,” said Charlie Bacall of Verrill Dana. “We’ve enjoyed leveraging our expertise in beer and trade law to partner with Maine brewers as they explore this new avenue for growth.”

The Maine Beer Box Global Beer Exchange will be a multi-year effort, with Maine brewers exchanging beer with a different country’s brewers each year. As part of the exchange, each country will host events, share brewing knowledge, and expand the visibility of their beer brand to new audiences. Maine brewers are also eager to see how the international recognition might grow beer tourism in the state.

“As a small brewery in Maine, exporting my beers isn’t a top priority at the moment,” explained Adam Chandler of Oak Pond Brewery in Skowhegan. “However, we know it’s critical to spread the word about our products to entice beer drinkers from around the world to visit our brewery, meet our team, and enjoy our beers right where they’re made. We’re involved in the Maine Beer Box effort because will know it will help us reach new audiences in an experiential way.”

After global beer lovers get a taste of Maine beer at BjórFestival on June 24, 2017, the Maine Beer Box will be loaded with beer from Icelandic brewers. It will then be shipped across the North Atlantic back to Portland, Maine where it will be served at the Guild’s Summer Session Beer Festival on July 29th, completing the exchange.

Recognized partners and sponsors of the Maine Beer Box include: Eimskip, The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, Verrill Dana, The Maine International Trade Center, Bank of America, The Maine Technology Institute, SnapSpace Solutions, Zajac, LLC., and Matheson Gases. The Maine Beer Box concept was co-created and generously supported by David Carlson of Marshall Wharf Brewing Company.

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. As of January 1, 2017, Maine is home to over 90 breweries and is consistently recognized as one of the best destinations in the USA for beer tourists. Learn more at www.mainebrewersguild.org

About Eimskip

Eimskip is a leading transportation company in the North Atlantic with connections to international markets and is specialized in worldwide freight forwarding services, with the vision of providing excellence in transportation solutions and services.

