Maine Big Mac fans now have Grand, Jr. choices

AUBURN, Maine – Maine and eastern New Hampshire McDonald’s customers can now get all beef patties-special sauce-lettuce-cheese-pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun three different ways with the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. joining the iconic Big Mac on the menu.

The new, larger and smaller versions of the Big Mac are available for a limited time and aim to satisfy Big Mac fans who have asked for their favorite McDonald’s burger a different way.

“The Big Mac is a legend and a great-tasting burger,” said Mike Ortins, a Maine McDonald’s owner/operator and president of the Maine McDonald’s Owner/Operator Association. “Our customers want choices, and the Grand Mac and Mac Jr. provide two great alternatives with the same signature Big Mac taste.”

The Grand Mac

The Grand Mac is made with two, larger 100 percent pure beef patties for a total of one-third of a pound of beef, with two slices of American cheese and iconic special sauce served on a larger sesame seed bun with crisp lettuce, California minced onions and tangy pickles.

The Mac Jr.

The Mac Jr. is a single-layer Big Mac that’s easier to eat on the go. The 100 percent pure beef patty is bigger and packs in all the flavor of the Big Mac without the middle bun.

Jim Lyons of Bangor was the first person in Maine to receive a limited edition bottle of Big Mac Special Sauce during a Jan. 26 giveaway promoting the new Big Mac sandwiches. Lyons was first in line to get the Special Sauce at the Bangor Main Street McDonald’s. Bottles of Special Sauce were also given away at the Portland St. John Street restaurant.

Maine and New Hampshire McDonald’s customers can let others know what their favorite Big Mac sandwich is by posting on Facebook or Twitter with #mymacvote. People who post with #mymacvote will be chosen at random to receive fun Big Mac prizes or free McDonald’s food.

