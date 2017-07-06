Maine Beer brings record crowd to BjórFestival in Reykjavik, Iceland

PORTLAND, Maine – Maine brewers are riding high after hosting the largest craft beer festival in Icelandic history to rave reviews. More than 1,500 attendees enjoyed beer from Maine and Icelandic breweries at the BjórFestival event held at Eimskip’s waterfront headquarters in the Sundahöfn neighborhood of Reykjavik on June 24th.

Every ounce of beer poured for the sold-out crowd was from the Maine Beer Box – a 40-foot refrigerated shipping container that was retrofitted to include a built-in C02 system and 78 draft lines. The Beer Box will allow Maine brewers to send beer and host events around the world.

“The Maine Beer Box doesn’t just transport the beer – it allows us to create a pop-up Maine experience for attendees virtually anywhere in the world,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild.

Nearly 100 Mainers traveled to Reykjavik to attend BjórFestival, and took turns pouring beer side-by-side with Icelandic brewers to keep up with the nonstop demand. The Maine Brewers’ Guild estimates that they served the most American beer to ever be poured at a single event outside of the United States. More than 40 brewers from Maine and 10 from Iceland supplied more than 100 different beers on tap at the event.

“The Icelandic brewers are a key part of the export-import initiative,” said Sullivan. “Maine brewers will be ‘trading’ beers with Icelandic brewers, who have now filled the Maine Beer Box with Icelandic beer to be offered at our annual Summer Session beer festival on July 29th in Portland.”

Over the course of the week, Maine brewers learned about the history of Icelandic beer and tried beer using native Icelandic ingredients at one of Iceland’s breweries. The Maine delegation also had the opportunity to meet with officials from the US Embassy in Reykjavik, area business leaders and lawyers from Maine-based law firm Verrill Dana, who helped underwrite the effort.

Before and after BjórFestival, the brewers fanned out across the country to visit startup breweries, offer advice, and share their passion and knowledge for brewing quality beer, and living and working in Maine.

“We met a father and son at BjórFestival who just got out of the dairy business and are starting a brewery called Draugr Brewing in a rural area like ours,” said Ethan Evangelos of Threshers Brewing in Searsmont, Maine. “We decided to visit them in southern Iceland and were able to share information and suggested they use old yogurt fermenters for their brew house because that has worked for us. This trip has given us a terrific opportunity to pay it forward, and gives more people a reason to come visit our small brewery in Maine.”

Beer tourism in Maine has been growing significantly over the past 10 years, and the Maine Brewers’ Guild hopes that efforts like the Global Beer Exchange will bring more visitors from countries around the world.

“BjórFestival demonstrated how Maine brewers are prepared to create an experience for beer drinkers that attracts tourists from all around the world,” said Sullivan. “We already have people who were at our event in Reykjavik planning to visit Maine because they had such an amazing experience interacting with the brewers and trying the different craft beers.”

Recognized partners and sponsors of the Maine Beer Box include: Eimskip, The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, Verrill Dana, The Maine International Trade Center, Bank of America, The Maine Technology Institute, SnapSpace Solutions, Zajac, LLC., and Matheson Gases. The Maine Beer Box concept was co-created and generously supported by David Carlson of Marshall Wharf Brewing Company.

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. As of January 1, 2017, Maine is home to over 90 breweries and is consistently recognized as one of the best destinations in the USA for beer tourists. Learn more at www.mainebrewersguild.org

