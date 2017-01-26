Maine Baseball Hall of Fame seeks nominations for 2017 induction

Posted Jan. 26, 2017, at 12:45 p.m.

YARMOUTH, Maine — Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine.

Nominations for induction in 2017 into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are being accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 24. Include either a resume or supporting documentation and send it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth 04096; or email to ddouglasdouglastitle.com or fax to 846-3760.

The 2017 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on July 23.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»

View stories by school

  1. Body found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor manBody found under dock in Bucksport that of missing Bangor man
  2. Couple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wifeCouple found dead in Standish home identified as husband, wife
  3. Pineland Farms Potato Co. to be sold to national chain for $115 millionPineland Farms Potato Co. to be sold to national chain for $115 million
  4. LePage navigates ornery Biddeford crowd in return to town hall tourLePage navigates ornery Biddeford crowd in return to town hall tour
  5. Body found behind Dunkin’ Donuts in Thomaston