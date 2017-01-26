Maine Baseball Hall of Fame seeks nominations for 2017 induction

YARMOUTH, Maine — Founded in 1969, the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, umpires, organizers and benefactors from all corners of the state who have achieved prominence in, made valuable contributions to, or had a lasting impact on, baseball in Maine.

Nominations for induction in 2017 into the Maine Baseball Hall of Fame are being accepted. The deadline for submitting nominations is Feb. 24. Include either a resume or supporting documentation and send it to: Maine Baseball Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 1062, Yarmouth 04096; or email to ddouglasdouglastitle.com or fax to 846-3760.

The 2017 Maine Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on July 23.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →