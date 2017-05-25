Maine B2B Trade Show to be held June 15th in Lewiston

The Lewiston Auburn Economic Growth Council has announced its Maine B2B Trade Show is returning on Thursday June 15th from 9am-4pm at the Androscoggin Bank Colisée in Lewiston, Maine. The Maine B2B features over 150 exhibiting companies from across the state of Maine and beyond, and has been well known as a venue to connect with potential clients and make business connections.

Organizers say booth reservations have been very steady for 2017, according to Maine B2B Show Organizer, Travis Dow of Dow Media LLC who said “The Maine B2B Trade Show is the State’s Largest Business to Business Event and we’re very excited at the prospects of bringing a sold-out show to the Androscoggin Bank Colisée this year. We hear there are many new and exciting exhibits planned, there are numerous new exhibiting companies joining us this year as well and most companies from 2016 are returning. This event has always been great place for people who either own their own business or are in the business to business field, to connect with like individuals and find the products and services their business needs to thrive. Companies looking to exhibit are urged to do so, as booth are only available on a first come first serve basis now. We urge anyone interested in growing their business and contact base, plan on attending the show on June 15th”

Immediately following the trade show portion of the event, from 4:30pm-6:30pm, is the B2B/Lewiston Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce After Hours, sponsored by Androscoggin Bank. The After Hours event will feature Live Music by Three Point Jazz, meeting & mingling, a full bar and food from Rails Restaurant, Jasmine Café Asian Fusion Lounge & The Chickadee of Lewiston. This special After Hours event is open to Maine B2B Exhibitors and their staff, LA Metro Chamber of Commerce Members and other business folks.

For More info on the Maine B2B Trade Show, log on to B2BMaine.com or email b2b@laegc.org.

