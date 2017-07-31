Homestead

Maine Axe and Saw Day

By Jack Kertesz
Posted July 31, 2017, at 10:14 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: MOFGA's Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity, ME

For more information: 207-568-4142; mofga.org/Events/MaineAxeandSawDay/tabid/3192/Default.aspx

Join us for the largest gathering of axe aficionados in the Northeast. Buy an axe, learn to sharpen, re-handle, and use. Look at collections of Maine axes and see how they are made. Learn how to sharpen a cross cut saw. Sat 19 Aug from 10-3 at the MOFGA Common Ground Fairgrounds in Unity ME. http://mofga.org/Events/MaineAxeandSawDay/tabid/3192/Default.aspx

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Old Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the placeOld Orchard Beach residents complain tourists are pooping all over the place
  2. Man fatally shot in southern Maine sandpit, police say
  3. Man found dead in Baxter State ParkMan found dead in Baxter State Park
  4. Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’Farm stand thefts make farmers feel ‘sad for humanity’
  5. Bad mix of ‘everyday pool chemicals’ causes explosion in ChesterBad mix of ‘everyday pool chemicals’ causes explosion in Chester

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs