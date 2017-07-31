Maine Axe and Saw Day

Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: MOFGA's Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road, Unity, ME
For more information: 207-568-4142; mofga.org/Events/MaineAxeandSawDay/tabid/3192/Default.aspx
Join us for the largest gathering of axe aficionados in the Northeast. Buy an axe, learn to sharpen, re-handle, and use. Look at collections of Maine axes and see how they are made. Learn how to sharpen a cross cut saw. Sat 19 Aug from 10-3 at the MOFGA Common Ground Fairgrounds in Unity ME. http://mofga.org/Events/MaineAxeandSawDay/tabid/3192/Default.aspx
