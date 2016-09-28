Maine author Melissa Sweet to visit MDI on final stop of Some Writer! Tour

Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Pemetic Elementary School, 327 Main Street, Southwest Harbor, Maine For more information: 207-244-5111; islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer

Island Readers & Writers is teaming up with Caldecott Award-winning author and illustrator Melissa Sweet to bring her new book “Some Writer!” to six island schools and their communities this fall. “Some Writer!” is a biography of Maine writer E.B. White, who wrote for the “New Yorker” and is best-known for his classic children’s book “Charlotte’s Web.” The biography, the first of its kind for kids, masterfully blends Melissa’s collage and illustration with E.B.’s life story – it’s a feast for the eyes!

All MDI communities are invited to meet Melissa during an author presentation at the Pemetic Elementary School gym in Southwest Harbor at 7 p.m. A book sale and signing will follow the presentation.

This is the final stop for Melissa on her six-island tour with IRW and her new book, “Some Writer!” She will also visit North Haven, Vinalhaven, Swan’s Island, Deer Isle – Stonington, and Great Cranberry Island. For more information on the tour, visit www.islandreadersandwriters.org/some-writer.

