Maine author and humorist, Tim Caverly, to sign books at Caribou Public Library

Friday, May 12, 2017 5 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.
Location: Caribou Public Library, 30 High Street, Caribou, Maine 04736
For more information: 207-493-4654; cariboupubliclibrary.org
Maine author, humorist, and former Waterway Supervisor Tim Caverly spins tales about the beautiful Allagash region in his (7) books about Maine’s north woods. Tim will be presenting and signing books at the Caribou Public Library on 30 High Street in Caribou on Friday May 12th at 5 P.M.
Caverly and Manzo’s first book, Allagash Tails Volume One was published in June of 2009, was soon followed by An Allagash Haunting, Wilderness Wildlife, a Wilderness Ranger’s Journal, Headin’ North, Solace, and Tim’s latest book The Ranger and the Reporter.
Publishing seven books in seven years, the team’s effort to educate about Northern Maine has paid off. The Allagash Tails books have been shipped throughout the U.S. and to numerous countries overseas as well as our military service abroad. People from all over the world are reading and learning about the Nationally Designated Wild and Scenic River that flows like a vein through the heart of Maine’s wild lands.
The wild river is also being studied in schools. For the last seven year Caverly has promoted reading through a Power Point program called “New England Reads.” In that presentation, he offers a multi-media, hour-long program that includes music, and spectacular scenic and historic pictures, enveloping the audience with the sounds, feel and legends of New England’s famous river. Students are being taught about our heritage, with lessons spiced with learning about our natural world.
By the spring of 2017, in addition to libraries and civic organizations, the author had presented 202 and reached out to over 6600 students. But talking about their books isn’t enough for the Allagash Tails team. To date, thanks to donations from Rotary, Lions, Kiwanis as well as support from health and financial institutions, almost 1600 of the Allagash Tails books have been donated to 137 New England schools.
Caverly’s second book An Allagash Haunting-The Story of Emile Camile has also been adapted into a stage production with shows performed in Houlton and Millinocket in April and May of 2011. In collaboration with the Houlton Starbright Children’s Theatre, students sang songs in French and English that captured the spirit of family, friendships, and the legacy of our forest heritage. A script is available for schools and community theatre groups who wish to perform the play.
Caverly’s real life stories aided by Manzo’s spectacular illustrations ensure that readers of all ages are in for a treat as they learn about the remote woods in a whole new way.
Caverly is looking forward to visiting Caribou and having the opportunity to share his stories.
