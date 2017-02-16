Maine Audubon’s Field Pond hosts a Project Learning Tree and Forest Inventory Growth workshop

HOLDEN, Maine — Maine Project Learning Tree and Maine Audubon will hold a workshop for area teachers, natural resource professionals and community leaders 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Fields Pond, 216 Fields Pond Road.

The workshop presents outdoor learning experiences for exploring the forest around your school or your community using Project Learning Tree’s high school guide “Focus on Forests” and Forest Inventory Growth protocol. Workshop leaders include Jake Maier, consulting forester; Ken Laustsen, Maine Forest Service biometrician; Cyndi Kuhn, Maine Audubon; and Pat Maloney, Maine Project Learning Tree coordinator.

Forest study plots and environmental monitoring provide opportunities to measure carbon while long term data leads to an understanding of Climate Change impacts in your forested area. Forest studies offer an understanding of the importance of forest biodiversity. All materials have connections to Common Core, STEM and Next Generation Science Standards. The STEM connections offer new and diverse entry points to learning: the forest products industry, carbon data, sustainability, and getting outside.

PLT is an internationally recognized environmental education program. Through hands-on, interdisciplinary activities, PLT curriculum provides students with opportunities to investigate environmental issues and encourages them to make informed, responsible decisions. Maine PLT is an education program of the Maine TREE Foundation.

With thanks to Maine Audubon morning coffee and snacks will be provided. Bring your own lunch and dress for outdoor activities. Enjoy the networking, strong curriculum and community connections and shared time with colleagues. Participants will receive the “Focus on Forests” guide and will set up the first permanent forestry plot at Maine Audubon’s Fields Pond. A certificate of attendance and a variety of take home resources are included for a total fee of $40/professionals and $30/pre-service college students. The workshop fee has been reduced with thanks to support from the Weyerhaeuser Foundation.

Please register no later than Feb. 24 by contacting: CJ Herlihy at 621-9872 or mtf@gwi.net

