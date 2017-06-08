Maine Artists Display at Citizens Climate Lobby Conference, Washington DC

Two Maine artists, Jean Ann Pollard from Winslow and Laurie Sproul from Canton, are taking their art (acrylic paintings and wood sculptures) to Washington DC to be included as part of Citizens Climate Lobby’s 8th International Conference.

Rather than focusing on the science of climate change and some dystopian predictions regarding future climates, their emphasis is on the beauty of Earth as we know it in the present, a beauty we want to keep.

Citizens Climate Lobby is a nationwide team of volunteers, with groups in every Congressional District. Volunteers meet with all Members of Congress on a nonpartisan basis to discuss putting a price on carbon fuels at the source. Their proposal is for Congress to put forward a Republican proposal for a revenue neutral fee (not a tax) on carbon dioxide emissions.

Monies would be returned equitably to every citizen regardless of their individual “carbon footprint”. The proposal will not only drastically cut emissions of greenhouse gases, but will build the economy, incentivizing the development of clean energy. Economic modeling shows that it will add jobs, and of course lead to cleaner air and lives saved.

1300 volunteers from across the country will be in Washington DC from June 11 – 13. Jean Ann and Laurie’s art will be on display at the conference as advocacy, and to encourage other artists across the country to showcase the power of their art in attending to the human influence on Earth’s climate.

Previously they have shown their artwork in climate-related events at: College of the Atlantic in Bar Harbor, Spinnaker Investments in Portland, the University of New England associated with a presentation by Sen. King, Friends of Maine Coastal Islands, and at Bates College with a presentation by CCL’s Legislative Director, Dr. Danny Richter.

The two artists have recently launched a crowdsourcing way that you can buy into their art and messaging. Check it out at “Let’s Put a Price on Carbon!”

