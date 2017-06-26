Maine Artisan Bread Fair

Saturday, July 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Skowhegan State Fairgrounds, 33 Constitution Avenue, Skowhegan, Maine
For more information: kneadingconference.com/about-the-artisan-bread-fair/
The annual Artisan Bread Fair immediately follows the Kneading Conference. The Artisan Bread Fair is a free summer festival offering wood-fired oven demonstrations, artisan bread samplings, and opportunities to talk with professional bakers and explore the best books, tools, and delicious accouterments to whole grain and conventional bread baking.
