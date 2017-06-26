Homestead

Maine Artisan Bread Fair

By Broadreach Public Relations
Posted June 26, 2017

Saturday, July 29, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Skowhegan State Fairgrounds, 33 Constitution Avenue, Skowhegan, Maine

For more information: kneadingconference.com/about-the-artisan-bread-fair/

The annual Artisan Bread Fair immediately follows the Kneading Conference. The Artisan Bread Fair is a free summer festival offering wood-fired oven demonstrations, artisan bread samplings, and opportunities to talk with professional bakers and explore the best books, tools, and delicious accouterments to whole grain and conventional bread baking.

Where: Skowhegan State Fairgrounds.

When: July 29, 2017

Who should attend: Anyone who loves Real Bread

For more details: Visit http://kneadingconference.com/about-the-artisan-bread-fair/

Cost: Free

