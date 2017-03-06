Maine Appalachian Trail Club Spring Meeting on April 8

Saturday, April 8, 2017 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Pettengill Hall at Bates College, 4 Andrews Road, Lewiston, Maine For more information: matc.org

With warmer weather right around the corner, the Maine Appalachian Trail Club welcomes its members and the general public to its annual spring meeting, taking place Saturday, April 8 at Bates College in Lewiston.

Kicking off the 2017 trail season, the meeting will feature updates on Appalachian Trail news and interactive workshops on a range of topics, including:

• Conservation stories from The Trust for Public Lands and The Appalachian Trail Land Trust

• Trail maintenance workshop with MATC President Lester Kenway

• Corridor monitoring workshop with longtime MATC volunteer Dave Field

• A showing of “The Appalachian Trail Experience” film

• A workshop on identifying high-elevation alpine plants along the Appalachian Trail

• A guided discussion on dealing with hiker behavior and visitor use management

These workshops are free and open to the public. All who are interested in learning about the Appalachian Trail in Maine and the many dedicated volunteers who maintain it are welcome to attend.

The meeting will also feature a preview of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy Maine 2017 Conference, as Maine plays host to a national gathering of hikers on the theme of “Views from the Maine Woods” at Colby College in August. With 50 workshops, 20 guided excursions and 250 hikes currently planned, the ATC Maine 2017 Conference is not to be missed by anyone involved in hiking or maintaining the Appalachian Trail in Maine.

WHAT: Maine Appalachian Trail Club Annual Spring Meeting

Agenda available online here.

WHEN: Saturday, April 8, 2017 from 8am – 3pm

WHERE: Pettengill Hall, Bates College

4 Andrews Road, Lewiston, ME 04240

WHO: Maine Appalachian Trail Club

RSVP: RSVP to Lester Kenway at trailser@twc.com

About The Maine Appalachian Trail Club

The Maine Appalachian Trail Club manages and maintains the 267 miles of the Appalachian Trail in Maine. Founded in 1935, MATC is an all-volunteer, donor-supported nonprofit that welcomes new members and inspires respect for this natural treasure. FMI: Visit MATC at www.matc.org or on Facebook.

