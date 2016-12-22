Maine App Challenge Open House

Maine App Challenge
Alicia Downey | BDN
Maine App Challenge
By Alicia Downey
Posted Dec. 22, 2016, at 3:22 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Tyler Technologies, Falmouth, 370 US Route 1, Falmouth, Maine

For more information: 207.781.2260 x5216; maineappchallenge.com

Who: All high school students, teachers and parents

When: Tuesday, January 17, 2017, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tyler Technologies, 370 US Route 1, Falmouth, Maine

What: The 2017 Maine App Challenge is officially underway! With the submission deadline of March 1, we want to invite students to an open house at Tyler Technologies where they will have an opportunity to brainstorm app ideas, ask questions about an app already in development, or receive a tutorial on how to use some of the recommended development tools.

Tyler developers will be on hand to chat with students about their apps, technology and beyond. Giveaways will be raffled and pizza will be provided.

While not mandatory, students that pre-register for the open house will receive a Tyler swag bag. Not sure what the Maine App Challenge is? Check out our website for more details: www.maineappchallenge.com

