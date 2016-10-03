Maine AllCare Downeast Events – an opportunity to learn

Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Doowneast Chapter of Maine AllCare, 48 South Street , Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207 359-8306; maineallcare.org

Members of the Downeast Chapter of Maine AllCare held a bumper sticker party at their recent monthly meeting in Blue Hill. The theme, “Health Care for Everyone in Maine” is the primary message of the organization. Nonprofit and nonpartisan, Maine AllCare seeks to educate the public about the economic benefits to both businesses and individuals of moving to a publicly funded, state-wide health care system.

Three upcoming events will afford a great opportunity for those interested in learning more, including meeting Maine AllCare members. Please join us.

Saturday, October 15th 11 am – 3:00 pm at Mainescape Garden Center 48 South Street in Blue Hill – The Fall Harvest Festival

Sunday, October 16th at the Blue Hill Library, 4-5:30 pm our regular monthly meeting,

and Thursday, October 20th at the Blue Hill Wine Shop 5-6:30 pm for a film screening of the short version of “FIX IT – Health Care at The Tipping Point”, a documentary about how our current health care system is hurting our economy; a moderated discussion will be held following the film. Moira O’Neill, candidate for State Senate in District 7 will be on hand to answer your questions.

