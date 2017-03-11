Maine AllCare Downeast Chapter to meet in Blue Hill

Sunday, March 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207 374-5515; maineallcare.org
The Downeast Chapter of Maine AllCare will meet on Sunday, March 19th 3-4:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library. Everyone who is interested in making health care universally available to every Maine resident is invited to join our discussions. We will continue our member reports on how other advanced countries fund their systems, cover everyone for less than what we pay, and have better outcomes.
We will also discuss two new proposals by members of Congres to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, the likely consequences of such an action and alternatives. More info at maineallcare.org.
