Maine AllCare Downeast Chapter to meet in Blue Hill

Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 3745515; maineallcare.org

If you are interested in working toward a healthcare system that covers everyone in Maine please join us at our February 19th meeting 3-4:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road. Part of the agenda includes a discussion of two upcoming healthcare bills in the current Legislature. We will update you on recent decisions by the Maine AllCare Board and review our Chapter’s activity plan for 2017.

For more information please visit maineallcare.org or email jlendvai@maineallcare.org.

