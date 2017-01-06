Maine AllCare Downeast Chapter to meet in Blue Hill

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207 359-8306; maineallcare.org

If you are interested in bringing health care for everyone in Maine, please join us and share your ideas. The Downeast Chapter of Maine AllCare, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, will hold its monthly meeting on Sunday, January 15th 2 – 3:30 pm at the Blue Hill Library, 5 Parker Point Road. This month’s discussion will focus on how best to pay for a universal, publicly funded health care system. This meeting is open to the public and everyone is welcome. For more information please contact jlendvai@maineallcare.org.

