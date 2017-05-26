Maine Air Museum reopens June 3 in Bangor

Maine Air Museum, 98 Maine Ave. located at Bangor International Airport. Saturday: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm, Sunday: 12 noon – 4:00 pm, open Memorial Day Weekend until Labor Day. 941-6757

The Maine Aviation Historical Society was founded to collect, document and preserve the rich aviation history of the State of Maine.

Civil, commercial, military and recreational flying have always been an important part of Maine history. Our goal is to preserve the history of the people and events of the past. From the earliest balloon flights to barn stormer pilots to space travel, Maine has been an active player.

Our collection of artifacts and memorabilia are displayed at the Maine Air Museum at 98 Maine Avenue, Bangor, Maine. The museum is located at Bangor International Airport and, as a point of interest, the museum building is a former cold war era missile assembly and maintenance facility.

The Maine Air Museum welcomes group visits such as Scout Troops and Military Reunions. If you’re considering bringing your organization to the museum, please call ahead so we can be prepared to better accommodate your group.

