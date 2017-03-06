MAINE ACADEMY OF NUTRITION AND DIETETICS ENCOURAGES MAINERS TO “PUT THEIR BEST FORK FORWARD” DURING NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH

(March 7, 2017 – Portland, ME ) The month of March is designated as National Nutrition Month every year. This year’s theme, “Put Your Best Fork Forward,” urges everyone to start small – one forkful at a time. Eating healthier doesn’t mean changing your entire eating pattern overnight. Small changes, made over time, can add up. Whether you’re planning meals to prepare at home or making selections when dining out, putting your best fork forward can help you achieve a healthy eating style.

“How much we eat is as important as what we eat!” says Andrea Byther MS, RD, CSO, LD, President of the Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “It’s important to find balance in your eating plan. That includes a variety of your favorite nutritious foods and beverages within your calorie needs, rather than focusing on any one specific food or meal,’ adds Byther. Including physical activity most days of the week is wise, too.

“The knowledge and experience of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists and Dietetic Technicians can help consumers create balanced, healthy, sustainable lifestyles that include enjoyable eating practices, favorite foods, cultural foods and holiday specialties,” explains Byther.

For additional information on National Nutrition Month, or to locate a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ website at eatright.org. Maine consumers are encouraged to look for National Nutrition Month activities and events at hospitals, schools, community centers and congregate meals sites in their communities.

To commemorate the dedication of registered dietitian nutritionists as the leading advocates for advancing the nutritional status of Americans and people around the world, the second Wednesday of March is celebrated as “Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day.” This year’s Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day will be celebrated on March 8.

The Maine Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (MAND) incudes 270+ members, and is the state affiliate of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (AND), the world’s largest organization of nutrition professionals. We are trained to provide accurate, science-based information to assist Mainers with all aspects of nutrition and healthful eating. Learn more at the MAND website, www.eatrightmaine.org.

Contact: Anh Thu Truong, MS, RD, LD

MAND Public Relations Chair

publicrelations@eatrightmaine.org

207-939-7131 or 207-973-6487

