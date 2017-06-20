Maine 4-H grows through volunteers

Machias, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H in Washington County is looking for adults who have a talent or interest that they are willing to share with young people.

Planning is underway for 4-H special interest (SPIN) clubs that will begin in the next three to six months. SPIN clubs consist of four to eight youth, ages 9-18, who learn about a specific topic of interest, such as nature, woodworking, robotics, photography, gardening, math or beekeeping.

A 4-H SPIN club meets for six sessions, each lasting one to two hours. Meeting dates, time and location are set by the volunteer.

“What’s great about a 4-H SPIN club is that it is planned around the volunteer’s availability,” says UMaine Extension educator Jen Lobley. “We know people are busy and we know it is hard to commit to something long term.”

To learn more about how to become a 4-H SPIN club volunteer, attend one of several free information sessions or a virtual session. Register online extension.umaine.edu/register/product/4-hspinvolunteer or contact the Washington County Extension office, 207.255.3345, 800.287.1542 (toll-free in Maine), for more information or to request a disability accommodation.

About University of Maine Cooperative Extension:

As a trusted resource for over 100 years, University of Maine Cooperative Extension has supported UMaine’s land and sea grant public education role by conducting community-driven, research-based programs in every Maine county. UMaine Extension helps support, sustain and grow the food-based economy. It is the only entity in our state that touches every aspect of the Maine Food System, where policy, research, production, processing, commerce, nutrition, and food security and safety are integral and interrelated. UMaine Extension also conducts the most successful out-of-school youth educational program in Maine through 4-H.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →