Main Stage Production: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME For more information: 2078281234; cmtmlionwitchwardrobe.brownpapertickets.com/

The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, part of the seven-book series the Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis, takes the stage December 16 – 30. Will Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy be able help Aslan the talking lion to save Narnia from the White Witch and return Christmas to the kingdom?

Recommended for ages 4 and up, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the perfect introduction to the magical world of Narnia where children are heroes and anything is possible.

All Museum & Theatre productions are staged “by kids, for kids” meaning that all of the actors are children between the ages of 8 and 16. The theatre is intimate and comfortable, and the Museum & Theatre welcomes first-time audience members. Performances usually last about one hour with no intermission.

To purchase tickets call (800) 838-3006, stop by the front desk, or purchase online. $10 (Museum & Theatre members receive $1 off per ticket), $16/stay and play. Opening Night Gaga on Friday, December 16 is $18.

Friday, December 16 at 4pm

Saturday, December 17 at 1pm & 4pm

Sunday, December 18 at 1pm & 4pm

Wednesday, December 21 at 11am & 2pm

Thursday, December 22 & 29 at 11am & 2pm

Friday, December 23 & 30 at 11am & 2pm

http://cmtmlionwitchwardrobe.brownpapertickets.com/

