Main Stage Production: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free Street, Portland, ME
For more information: 2078281234; cmtmlionwitchwardrobe.brownpapertickets.com/
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, part of the seven-book series the Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis, takes the stage December 16 – 30. Will Peter, Susan, Edmund and Lucy be able help Aslan the talking lion to save Narnia from the White Witch and return Christmas to the kingdom?
Recommended for ages 4 and up, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is the perfect introduction to the magical world of Narnia where children are heroes and anything is possible.
All Museum & Theatre productions are staged “by kids, for kids” meaning that all of the actors are children between the ages of 8 and 16. The theatre is intimate and comfortable, and the Museum & Theatre welcomes first-time audience members. Performances usually last about one hour with no intermission.
To purchase tickets call (800) 838-3006, stop by the front desk, or purchase online. $10 (Museum & Theatre members receive $1 off per ticket), $16/stay and play. Opening Night Gaga on Friday, December 16 is $18.
Friday, December 16 at 4pm
Saturday, December 17 at 1pm & 4pm
Sunday, December 18 at 1pm & 4pm
Wednesday, December 21 at 11am & 2pm
Thursday, December 22 & 29 at 11am & 2pm
Friday, December 23 & 30 at 11am & 2pm
http://cmtmlionwitchwardrobe.brownpapertickets.com/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →