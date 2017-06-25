Magician to visit Steuben

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Location: HD Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine
For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/
Magician Conjuring Carroll will visit the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.
He will present a new children’s magic show called “Building Blocks,” based upon reading, strengths and values. The show is designed to share and reinforce values such as kindness, humor, generosity and more, and to motivate audiences to use these “building blocks” to create a better world.
Conjuring Carroll is sure to bring us a magical morning filled with lots of laughter and audience participation. Admission is free.
For more information contact the library at 207-546-7301 or email jbenedict@msln.net.
