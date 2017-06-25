Community

Magician to visit Steuben

By Jeanne Benedict, Library Director
Posted June 25, 2017, at 6:53 p.m.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: HD Moore Library, 22 Village Road, Steuben, Maine

For more information: 207-546-7301; moorelibrary.org/

Magician Conjuring Carroll will visit the Henry D. Moore Library and Community Center 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12.

He will present a new children’s magic show called “Building Blocks,” based upon reading, strengths and values. The show is designed to share and reinforce values such as kindness, humor, generosity and more, and to motivate audiences to use these “building blocks” to create a better world.

Conjuring Carroll is sure to bring us a magical morning filled with lots of laughter and audience participation. Admission is free.

For more information contact the library at 207-546-7301 or email jbenedict@msln.net.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Video captures massive fire at vacant textile mill in SanfordVideo captures massive fire at vacant textile mill in Sanford
  2. Hundreds turn out for Bangor pride parade and festivalHundreds turn out for Bangor pride parade and festival
  3. Nebraska Democrat caught on tape saying he was ‘glad’ Rep. Scalise was shotNebraska Democrat caught on tape saying he was ‘glad’ Rep. Scalise was shot
  4. Auburn restaurant Lotus closed due to cockroach complaintsAuburn restaurant Lotus closed due to cockroach complaints
  5. Maine health care providers urge Sen. Susan Collins to oppose health care billMaine health care providers urge Sen. Susan Collins to oppose health care bill

Top Stories

Similar Articles