Saturday, May 13, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress Street, Portland , Maine
For more information: 207-774-1822
Join the Maine Historical Society for our third annual exploration of fascinating historic sites in Portland that you’ve never seen – and maybe didn’t even know existed!
The Magical History Tour is your key to unlocking fascinating historical places in Portland that are not usually open to the public. It’s a self-guided tour guaranteed to amaze and amuse both adults and children. Equipped with a map, and at your own pace, you will be greeted by guides at each location ready to share the history of the tour stop.
This year, we celebrate Portland’s creative legacy—a rich history of art, entertainment, and architecture. All of our sites are new this year, except for the winner of our People’s Choice site—voted your favorite from the past two years! And this year, the majority of sites will be walkable.
You’ll find out where the tour will take you when you get your map on Saturday—or join us for the grand reveal at Mr. Longfellow’s Cocktail Party on Friday evening at the historic State Theatre.
