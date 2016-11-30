Magic Eight Ball to Perform a Winter Solstice Celebration in Portland

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2016 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St, Portland, ME For more information: 2073477177; stlawrencearts.org/magic-eight-ball.html

St. Lawrence Arts will host a Winter Solstice Concert with Magic Eight Ball on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm. Magic Eight Ball recently brought you the acclaimed Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan Birthday celebration!

Story continues below advertisement.

As the days grow shorter and the year draws to a close Ben Hunsberger, Chris Moore, Ted DeMille, and Chris Dombrowski have prepared a unique and compelling collection of songs that celebrate the Winter Solstice-designed to entertain and inspire during the holiday season. With songs ranging from originals to traditional folk to contemporary Americana, Magic Eight Ball holds a small candle against the impending darkness of the bleak mid-winter.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →